Feeling Like Fall on Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

It’s cooler now than it was this time yesterday but temperatures are still in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon – just a tad warmer than average for this time of the year. Clear skies are forecast to continue with dry conditions and little to no rain in the forecast for a while.

TONIGHT

Clear skies are forecast overnight with breezy conditions. Despite the light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night – the coolest it’s been since September 11th when Jackson started the day at 55°F. We’ll stay rain-free tonight.

Dry but breezy conditions are forecast to continue tomorrow with high temperatures once again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be from the north-northeast at 5-15 miles per hour. We’ll remain dry again tomorrow too. Temperatures will start out around 70°F at kickoff for high school football games tomorrow night but could drop to the lower 60s by the end of those games – you’ll want to have a jacket handy! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com