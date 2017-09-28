Former Miss America hopes to prevent child abuse

JACKSON, Tenn.–A former Miss America winner is raising awareness for the prevention of child abuse in west Tennessee. Marilyn Van Derbur spoke Thursday night for the “Darkness to Light” event at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center. “Darkness to Light” is a non-profit that aims to reduce child sex abuse.Van Derbur was a national broadcaster, best-selling author and incest survivor. She signed books and shared some of her personal struggles which she says inspired her to move forward.

“When I heard that people were saying, ‘I don’t believe her,’ I thought if people don’t believe me, I’m a former Miss America. I’m a highly successful speaker. Who’s going to believe a child? It was life-changing for me. I picked up the phone and I called the newspapers and TV stations and I said let’s get to work,” said Derbur.

Guests also enjoyed a buffet dinner at no charge thanks to sponsors.