JSCC receives special designation for veterans resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college continues to help student who have served our country.

“As a veteran, I care about my veteran brothers and sisters,” Bobert Shumpert, a veteran and alumnus of Jackson State Community College, said.

JSCC has been designated a VETS campus by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. This means they have special resources specifically for their students who are veterans.

“We’re standing outside our military student center and that’s one of our key strategies for serving veterans, that they have a space on campus dedicated to them,” Vice President of Student Services Brian Gann said.

The Tennessee VETS Act was passed in 2014 as a way to encourage veterans to enroll in and complete their higher education. With this recognition, the college also received a grant for more than $44,000.

Currently, Jackson State has 92 veterans enrolled to take classes that will benefit from the grant and the VETS recognition. There are seven criteria that Jackson State must meet in order to be called a VETS campus.

“One of the criterion is prior learning assessment, PLA, where we look at their military history, their military credits and see if we can actually give them college credit,” JSCC President Allana Hamilton said.

The grant money will go toward enhancing their PLA program for veterans.

Alumni see this as a big improvement for the college.

“With this opportunity, I hope this enhances more veterans to get their education, to learn the importance of an education,” Shumpert said. “This is very important and a big step for the state of Tennessee.”

Jackson State must meet the seven criteria each year to keep the VETS status.