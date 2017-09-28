Mugshots : Madison County : 9/27/17 – 9/28/17

1/25 David Drake Schedule VI drug violations

2/25 James Hudson Attempted murder

3/25 Zion Ross Attempted murder

4/25 A.G. Moss Violation of probation



5/25 Zachary Keller Schedule VI drug violations

6/25 Donna Franks Violation of community corrections

7/25 Jeremy Office Harassment, simple possession/casual exchange

8/25 Aimeer McCrary Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/25 Amos Champion Simple domestic assault

10/25 Carleon Lurks Violation of probation

11/25 Drashun Bowers Theft under $500

12/25 Erik Medryk Violation of probation



13/25 Jason Anderson Schedule VI drug violations, failure to comply

14/25 Jeffery King Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/25 Jonah Groves Violation of probation

16/25 Kamesha Wilson Failure to appear



17/25 Kristi Howell Shoplifting, failure to appear

18/25 Marquez Greer Assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

19/25 Martavious Cole Assault

20/25 Octavious Cole Violation of community corrections



21/25 Randarius Long Violation of community corrections

22/25 Stephanie Webb DUI, contraband in penal institution, schedule II & IV drug violations, violation of implied consent law

23/25 Theodore Collins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/25 Wesley Echols Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



25/25 Ya’na Fleming Schedule VI drug violations



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.