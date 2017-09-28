Mugshots : Madison County : 9/27/17 – 9/28/17 September 28, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25David Drake Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25James Hudson Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Zion Ross Attempted murder Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25A.G. Moss Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Zachary Keller Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Donna Franks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Jeremy Office Harassment, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Aimeer McCrary Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Amos Champion Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Carleon Lurks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Drashun Bowers Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Erik Medryk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Jason Anderson Schedule VI drug violations, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Jeffery King Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Jonah Groves Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Kamesha Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Kristi Howell Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Marquez Greer Assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Martavious Cole Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Octavious Cole Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Randarius Long Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Stephanie Webb DUI, contraband in penal institution, schedule II & IV drug violations, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Theodore Collins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Wesley Echols Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Ya’na Fleming Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/28/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore