RIFA holds annual Canstruction awards gala

JACKSON, Tenn.-Many people love to eat canned food items–but Thursday night a charity was stacking cans as a form of art.

Hundreds of influential business professionals, community leaders and philanthropic donors went to Canstruction Gala.

It is RIFA’s signature fundraising event and annual awards gala to celebrate teams from across the city who have worked to build can sculptures to benefit the RIFA’s food bank.

Guests at the Carl Perkins Civic Center enjoyed dinner, an awards presentation, musical entertainment and of course the giant structures of canned goods.

“Everyone in this community, whether its through their prayers or their financial contributions, their in-kind contributions, their volunteer service. And so we just want to say thank you because RIFA wouldn’t be here with out the community,” said Lisa Tillman, executive director of RIFA.

Canstruction events are held annually in more than 150 cities around the world.