Search of Weakley Co. home nets 5 meth arrests

1/5 Jason Tackett

2/5 Jessica Graham

3/5 Sabrina Turnbow

4/5 Matthew Culver



5/5 Lindsey Ricketts









WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A search warrant executed by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of five people on drug charges.

Jason Tackett, Jessica Graham, Lindsey Rickets, Matthew Culver and Sabrina Turnbo all face the charge of possession of meth with intent to resell and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Tackett and Graham also face child endangerment charges.

During the search, officers say they found 35 grams of meth at the home on West Locust Street in Dresden.

Investigators say a small child was also found inside the house.

This is the second search warrant the sheriff’s department has served at the house, which is within 1,000 feet of Head Start school.