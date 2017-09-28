Second juvenile suspect arrested in Milan shooting

MILAN, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested in a Milan shooting that left two men dead.

Two 17-year-old juveniles are now each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Milan Police Department.

Police announced the arrest of the first juvenile suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Two young men were gunned down outside of the Meadows of Milan apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the shooting was likely gang related.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Troy Whitmore, better known as “Tuman,” and 20-year-old Deairrious Young.