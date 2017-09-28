US Attorney: Known gang member sentenced to 12 years on drug offenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man authorities say is a known gang member has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison on drug offenses.

Terrence Whiteside, 34, of Jackson will spend the next 12 and a half years in federal prison for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Whiteside is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, according to the release.

Between January 2016 and February 2016, officers did three controlled buys of crack cocaine from Whiteside, purchasing a total of 29.45 grams of crack, according to the release.

In May of 2016, law enforcement officials conducted a search warrant at a Jackson residence and found 6.9 grams of crack and 52.9 grams of marijuana.

During the search they also located Gangster Disciple documentation including the gang’s bylaws.

Whiteside was on parole for two prior narcotic convictions at the time he was selling the crack and at the time of the search warrant, the release states.

Officers also seized four vehicles, three TVs, digital scales, 11 cell phones and $963 in cash.

After serving his sentence, Whiteside will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release.