USJ football player selected as U.S. Army All-American

JACKSON, Tenn. — A standout University School of Jackson football player has been selected as a 2018 U.S. Army All-American and will play in the annual East vs. West matchup Jan. 6 in San Antonio, Texas.

Charles Campbell, a USJ kicker and Indiana commit, was officially selected Thursday during an event at USJ, according to a release from All American Games.

Campbell ranks No. 3 at his position in the class of 2018.

The game will be nationally televised and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.