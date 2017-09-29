1 dead after domestic disturbance in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A domestic dispute in McNairy County leaves one person dead and sends another to the hospital.

“It’s unreal that it happened this close to home in Ramer,” Jimmy Britton, a Ramer resident, said.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call just after midnight Friday morning.

“When the officers got on the scene, we had multiple victims that had been shot and a suspect that had run off into the woods,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

The sheriff’s department along with Jackson police, the THP and the U.S. Marshals Service all came out to assist in looking for the suspect. According

to the sheriff, he was found a little later inside a car within a quarter mile of where the shooting happened.

They waited until the sun was back up to return to the scene to continue searching for and collecting evidence. Three people, including the suspect, were injured in the dispute.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but we believe that one of the residents actually retrieved a firearm and returned fire, and he was struck in the head,” Sheriff Buck said.

The sheriff confirms one of the victims died from their injuries.

“It’s hard to believe,” Britton said. “But I have to take care of my own and worry about what’s going on around here too.”

Authorities are waiting to notify family members before releasing the names of the victims.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com as more information becomes available.