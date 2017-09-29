Charles Cooper

Charles Cooper, age 73, died on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at St. Thomas Hospital of Nashville, TN.

Charles was born in Jackson, TN on August 17, 1944, the son of the late John Edward “Buster” Cooper and Mary Louise Brooks Cooper. Charles received his undergraduate degree from Lambuth College, his master’s degree from Memphis State University and his doctorate from University of Mississippi in 1972. He was retired from Jackson State Community College where he was a professor of education for over forty years. He was the owner of Cooper Sign Company of Jackson. He enjoyed sailing and boating, as well as, all Ole Miss sporting events. He was an avid reader and truly loved teaching. He attended of Buchanan United Methodist Church, in Buchanan, TN and Christ United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS and was a member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church of Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Judy May Cooper of Jackson, TN; a son, Christian Cooper and his fiancé Katrina Maggi of Nashville, TN a niece, Laurie Cooper-Kay and husband David of Memphis, TN and a nephew Will Cooper of Memphis, TN.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 30, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Trisha Trull officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com