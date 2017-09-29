A Cool Evening On The Way, More Fall Like Weather This Weekend

Weather Update:

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening through 70s and 60s. We should bottom out right around 50°F tonight, though there could be a few 40s on the board as well especially away from urban areas tonight. Either way, the air conditioning will get a break and so will the electric bill tonight. Enjoy it. Tomorrow we’ll be warm with highs in the 80s again, but it won’t be humid at all so if you want to get out and about to different activities like the Jackson International Food And Art Festival or head out to the Beech Bluff Day Festival in east Madison County, the weather will be no problem. I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on 5th Quarter coming up at 10:00 PM. Ill see you then!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com