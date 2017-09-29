Diane Kail Stockton

Diane Kail Stockton, age 56 of Jackson, TN passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at her home surrounded by family and closest friends after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer.

She was preceded in death by her late father, Burl Kail.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joe Stockton and two sons, John Stockton and Kevin Stockton (Kacey) all of Jackson. Other survivors include her mother, Christine Bishop, brother, Terry Bishop (Heather), sister Teresa Graddy (Gerald) all of Jackson, sister Linda Kay Dilbeck (Richard) of Madison, AL, brother Billy Dickerson (Chris) of LV, NV. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Diane, a 1979 graduate from Jackson Central Merry High School, worked in the Pharmacy at Jackson Madison County General Hospital and The Hughes Eye Center for 18 years. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, family traditions and singing with her husband in church and at weddings.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 2:00 till 4:00 on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the funeral home with Bro. Stan Griffin officiating. Graveside services to follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Dr., Jackson, TN 38301.

