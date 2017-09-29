EMA director says Lexington hazmat situation not drug related

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — In an update in the hazmat situation in Lexington that we first reported Thursday night, officials say the incident was not drug related.

Hazmat teams were called in to seal off a residence Thursday after an unknown substance was found inside.

Henderson County EMA Director Drew Cook says the situation was not drug related.

Three people were transported to the hospital after they were overcome by fumes. Two were released and one was kept overnight and at last check was listed in stable condition.

Crews did not discover what caused the fumes but did find small amounts of household chemicals.