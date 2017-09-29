Jefferson Award winner: David Brumley

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every month, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will honor a winner of the Jefferson Award.

The national Jefferson Awards Foundation in partnership with Leaders Credit Union honors local people who impact others in a positive way.

Honorees can range from elementary school students to senior citizens. We asked members of the community to nominate everyday heroes who strive to make the world a better place.

David Brumley of Jackson is now retired after spending many years working at the print department at the Fred’s department store in Memphis. What he chose to do with his free time is ​making a difference in our community and beyond.

Brumley, 75, has been volunteering for the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee for the past 15 years.

He is the September Jefferson Award Foundation​ ​​honoree, a nationwide award that represents the best of public service.

“I keep finding the motivation to keep doing it,” David said.

Many community members nominated him for the award, including his wife, Linda, who also volunteers for the Red Cross. She says he is very deserving.

He’s helped hundreds of families in need during the Chattanooga tornado, wildfires in Gatlinburg and even Hurricane Katrina.

“We were in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when Katrina hit,” David said.

“I’ve seen him come in at 4 in the morning, sleep two hours, take a shower and do another 15 to 20 hours,” Linda said. “When another disaster is happening, he is setting up a shelter.”

“It’s an honor. It truly is,” David said.

David says he hopes to keep volunteering for as long as he lives.

“You don’t do this for the recognition,” David said. “The biggest thing, the feeling you get from being able to help someone at the lowest point in their life.”

David is involved in many chapters at the Red Cross and has helped meet many of their financial fundraising goals.