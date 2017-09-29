Man charged in Humboldt shooting; no injuries reported

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man faces assault and reckless endangerment charges after police responded Wednesday night to gunshots in a Humboldt neighborhood.

Allen Durrell Pledge, 33, was arrested in the shooting, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

Officers responded just before midnight Wednesday to a report of gunshots in the area of North 19th Avenue. About five minutes later, police received a report of a vehicle being shot about a mile away on the same street.

After an investigation, Pledge was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, 13 counts of reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the release.

Pledge is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex on $150,000 bond.

Police say the incident has no known ties to the shooting this week in Milan.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be forthcoming, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.