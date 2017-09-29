Mugshots : Madison County : 9/28/17 – 9/29/17 September 29, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Masharie Pirtle Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Antwan Harrison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11John Metcalf Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Mercedeouz Bond Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Miles Harrison Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Octavius Poole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Ricky Oldham Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Tarrance Perry Violation of order of protection, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Thomas Reid DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Tory Douglas Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Tyler Studvant Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/29/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore