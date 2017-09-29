Mugshots : Madison County : 9/28/17 – 9/29/17

1/11 Masharie Pirtle Theft under $999

2/11 Antwan Harrison Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/11 John Metcalf Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/11 Mercedeouz Bond Violation of community corrections



5/11 Miles Harrison Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/11 Octavius Poole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/11 Ricky Oldham Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

8/11 Tarrance Perry Violation of order of protection, failure to comply



9/11 Thomas Reid DUI

10/11 Tory Douglas Violation of order of protection

11/11 Tyler Studvant Failure to appear























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/29/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.