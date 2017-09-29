A Nice Cool Start To Our Weekend!

Weather Update – 8 a.m. Friday

Pulling the curtain to a nice weekend ahead! This morning we saw upper 40’s to the north over places like Union City and lower 50’s over most elsewhere.

Today, Expect lots of sunshine and highs ranging from 78-81 degrees. Breezy winds in the afternoon up to 15 mph at times from the northeast.

Temperatures will start out around 70°F at kickoff for high school football games tomorrow night but could drop to the lower 60s by the end of those games – you’ll want to have a jacket handy!

Next week, tropical development in the western Atlantic Ocean could bring scattered showers into West Tennessee. There’s a 50% chance for development near Florida which could end up bringing rain to parts of the Mid-South. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!



