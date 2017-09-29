Sheriff: 1 killed, 3 injured in McNairy County shooting

McNairy County, Tenn. — Deputies confirmed one person died and three others were injured in a shooting Friday morning in McNairy County, according to McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck.

Buck said the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday on Ramer-Selmer Road.

Deputies said they got the call about a dispute between family members. One person died on the scene, according to Buck.

The sheriff said they have the suspect in custody. He’s currently being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

We’ll bring your more information on this story as it becomes available.