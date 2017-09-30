1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle wreck in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A wreck in Henderson County leaves one person dead and the other airlifted to the hospital.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle carrying two passengers was traveling down Corinth road toward Redbud Lake Saturday afternoon, when

they struck a deer in the road.

THP confirms the driver died from the wreck and the passenger was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

