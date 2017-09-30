Beech Bluff residents celebrate beginning of fall with festival

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — Beech Bluff residents kicked off the beginning of fall with a full day of festivities.

The festival was hosted at the fire station on Luray road. Those who went had a chance to shop from local vendors, taste some homemade stew, plus listen to live music.

Antique car lovers could also look around at a car show. Organizers said this is a tradition well known to the community.

“This is something that the community has done for years and we are just happy to put it on and continue to try and have something for our community,” said organizer David Thompson.

This year, a portion of the proceeds went to Nikki Bland’s family, she was a resident of Beech Bluff that died in a tragic ATV accident back in May.