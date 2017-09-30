Locals flock for fun at 40th annual Chester County BBQ Festival

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoke and BBQ filled the streets of downtown Henderson today for the 40th Annual Chester county BBQ festival.

Event attendees could take there pick of grilled corn, funnel cake, and of course BBQ. From pork to chicken to ribs, the cookout was hosted by the Henderson Chester county Chamber of Commerce, who said, it is there biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We use the proceeds for programs, like leadership programs, workforce development, Chester county Imagination Library, bringing in industry and business to our area, and tourism,” said Chamber of Commerce member Emily Johnson.

Johnson said Henderson has a long history of community BBQ’s, so to honor that tradition they hold this event on the lawn of the courthouse. She said, they plan on having an even bigger BBQ festival around this time again next year.