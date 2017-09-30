North Side’s Greg Emerson selected as U.S. Army All-American

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, North Side’s defensive lineman Greg Emerson officially accepted his invitation to play in the U.S. Army All-American game.

This solidifies him as one the top 100 high school football players in the country. Although Emerson says he’s likely out for the Indians season, after being sidelined by a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. He says he’ll be ready for the big game.

“It means a lot to me because, like I said earlier, not a lot of people get the opportunity to go to events like this,” U.S. Army All-American Greg Emerson said. “I just think its a big honor. It’s a blessing.”

That game will be played in San Antonio, taxes on January 6th. Next season Emerson will make his way to rocky top to play for the volunteers.