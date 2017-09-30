Pet of the Week: Bella

JACKSON, Tenn — Bella means beautiful in Italian & this girl is no exception to that! Sweet Bella is just around a year old and weighs close to 40 lbs. Bella loves kids and will thrive in an active home that will include her in lots of playtime activities.

Bella enjoys playing with other dogs, but not all. She is picky who she chooses as her friends because of that representatives think she might do best as an only 4 legged child in the home.

This puppy is spayed/neutered, up to date on age appropriate vaccinations and currently on flea/tick and heart worm preventative.

For more information about Bella contact Companion Pet Rescue and Transport, or Melissa Roberts with Saving the Animals Together.

Roberts e-mail address is listed below.

melissaroberts@ savingtheanimalstogether.org