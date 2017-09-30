Rolling Into October With Nice Weather! Happy Sunday Everyone!

Weather Update Saturday 11 pm CDT:

A beautiful Saturday Evening, so if you are heading out to the Beech Bluff Day Festival in east Madison County, the weather will be no problem. Sunday’s events will feature weather very much like today with mostly clear skies, a chilly morning, and afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

Happy Sunday Everyone! Another Nice Day Ahead With Highs Around 80-82. Enjoy!

