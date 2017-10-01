2 dead, 2 injured in McNairy County car crash

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A car crash in McNairy County leaves two dead and two others airlifted to the hospital with injuries.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling north and south on state route 224. The car traveling north veered across the center line into the southbound lane and struck the vehicle heading south head on.

The driver heading north was driven be 40-year old Tanya Maness who died in the crash.

The car heading south was driven by 21-year old Emily Willis who also died in the wreck carrying passengers 24-year old Dustin Parish, and 3-year old Tanner Parish who were injured and airlifted to a local hospital.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. No reports for the conditions of both passengers was provided.