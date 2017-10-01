BREAKING: Missing Bolivar man found dead near his home

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The search for a missing Bolivar man came to a tragic end Sunday as family members confirm, 83-year old James Perry was found dead about a mile away from his home.

Perry’s family tells us his body was found in a wooded area near Highway 125 south behind an old saw mill by some hunters in the area. The family also tells us when found, his body had been submerged in water.

They say they do not know the official cause of his death and are waiting for an autopsy. Perry had been missing since September 12th.

We reached out to the Hardeman County Sheriff Office for a comment. They cannot comment at this time.

Recently, The Hardeman County community gathered September 21 for a prayer vigil for his safe return. Through song and prayer, the community prayed for the 83-year-old Alzheimer’s patient to be found safe after going missing.

The Bolivar Mayor set up the prayer vigil and local law enforcement was there to support the family.

More than 40 law enforcement officers and 50 community members gathered in the Abundant Life Church parking lot in an effort to search for Perry on September 20th.

Stay with 7 Eyewitness News as we continue to learn more.