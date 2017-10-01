Donnell Century Farm swings in the season with their Fall Festival

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The fall season is in full swing.

Representatives at Donnell Century Farm said, they have the perfect way to get into the spirit. Their fall fest includes a pumpkin patch, corn mazes, pig races, a giant slide. Farm owner, RoseAnn Donnell tells us, she’s excited to welcome new guests to their life on the farm.

“It is really fun to see families have fun on your farm learning about agriculture. For them to see cotton growing, for them to see corn growing, for them to play on the straw and the hay, to see the animals. Its just great to be part of their fall experience, and it is very gratifying,” said co-owner RoseAnn Donnell.

Representatives said, they revolve the experience around fun, family, and farm, and there is something there for people of all ages. Their fall fest is open every Saturday and Sunday until November 4th.