Monday Brings Clouds & Slight Rain Chances….

Weather Update Sunday 11 pm CDT:

Another cool night ahead. Temperatures will drop to around 59-61 overnight with a few clouds at times. A chilly start at the Bus Stop in the morning and Monday will feature more of an overcast day and clouds will hold our high temperatures down again as we struggle to hit 80 on Monday.

EARLY AM FORECAST MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy With A Slight Chance Of A Sprinkle, Cool, Upper 50’s.

AFTERNOON FORECAST MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Chance Of A Shower, Highs Upper 70’s.

