Lane College kicks off Homecoming Week with gospel concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kings, queens, alumni, and members of the community came together in praise on the Lane College Campus today.

The homecoming court sat in the front row of the auditorium today to kick off homecoming week at lane college. Representatives said, tonight was the first event of many to come, a gospel concert.

“There is no other way we would like to start our homecoming year without uplifting the name of Jesus, so were just excited to praise and worship our way into homecoming 2017,” said Director of Alumni Affairs Tori Haliburton.

Representatives said, the concert showcased both local and national artists. They chose performances that they hope will lift the spirits of the students.

Event organizers said the concert is fitting for this year’s homecoming theme, back down memory lane, because many lane alumni played a role in the performance.

They also said, there’s no better way to celebrate on a Sunday.

You can find a full schedule of Lane College Homecoming events at lanecollege.edu