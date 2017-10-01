Local church hosts Sunday service at Jackson’s Amp

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church took their Sunday service beyond congregation walls today. Lambuth Memorial United Methodist hosted their second annual “Hope at the Amp.”

Those who went listened to an outside service, plus live music all at Jackson’s downtown Amphitheater.

Organizers say the service was open to anyone and it brought out a lot of people in the community.

“Members of other churches plus just people who have walked by I met a gentleman a few minutes ago who was just walking by so its having an effect on everybody,”

Robert Conder who works at the church.

The theme of today’s service was having hope in times of despair. Organizers say they are already planning for next year.