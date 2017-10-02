Authorities ID victim in McNairy Co. shooting
McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The name of the victim in a Friday shooting in McNairy County has now been released.
Judith Rebstock was killed in the shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Investigators say a domestic dispute in McNairy County led to her death and sent another two to the hospital.
Steven Smith was found in a car about a quarter of a mile away and is facing first-degree murder charges.
Investigators are still trying to locate Shonda Deanna Christian who is also a suspect in the shooting.
If you have information that can help investigators, contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department at 731-645-1004.