Authorities ID victim in McNairy Co. shooting

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The name of the victim in a Friday shooting in McNairy County has now been released.

Judith Rebstock was killed in the shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Investigators say a domestic dispute in McNairy County led to her death and sent another two to the hospital.

Steven Smith was found in a car about a quarter of a mile away and is facing first-degree murder charges.

Investigators are still trying to locate Shonda Deanna Christian who is also a suspect in the shooting.

If you have information that can help investigators, contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department at 731-645-1004.