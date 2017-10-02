Family says Bolivar man recovered after weeks of searching was ‘loved by everybody’

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — After nearly three weeks of searching , the remains of a missing Bolivar man have been found. James Perry’s family says the former teacher was a beloved member of the community.

Family members say Perry, 83, was found dead about a mile away from his home.

“My dad was loved by everybody,” his daughter Nichole Perry said. “He was a teacher for years, and nobody ever had anything bad to say about him.”

For Perry’s family, it’s a time for mourning but also for closure.

“It’s hard, but it does give us a little peace knowing he’s not just out there wandering,” Perry said.

Perry says hunters found his body in a wooded area off Highway 125.

“Just so many questions, like is what was he thinking? Did he suffer? Just so many questions,” Perry said. “He had Alzheimer’s and sometimes would walk off, but we would always get him before her got too far.”

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says Perry went missing almost three weeks ago.

“This man was found a mile and a half away from the house in an area that we did search, but unfortunately we didn’t find him,” Sheriff Doolen said.

Doolen says the man’s body was completely submerged in water when they arrived on scene.

“We haven’t officially confirmed it’s Mr. Perry, but it’s a good chance because his clothing description matches,” Doolen said.

Perry’s family says knowing he is in a better place gives them closure and that his memory will continue to live on.

“Just knowing that he’s not still out there, and whatever he had to endure, he’s not having to endure anymore,” Perry said.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. Perry’s family says they will make funeral arrangements after the autopsy.