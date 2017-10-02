Friends remember local nurse killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — As shots rang out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, tragedy was hitting home here in West Tennessee.

“… and then time went by, and my wife went on to work, and she got the call from another friend out of Memphis that said that Sonny was dead,” said Dewayne Culpepper, neighbor of the Sonny and Heather Melton.

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse, was one of over 50 people killed in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Neighbors say they found out from his wife, local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Heather Gulish Melton, who says he saved her life Sunday night.

Dr. Melton was not harmed in the shooting.

“Heather’s text said that ‘Sonny saved my life,'” Culpepper said, “And that’s a hero. That’s a true hero, and that’s got this town tore all to pieces that they lost a man like that.”

Representatives from the Henry County Medical Center say being in the medical field, they realize how precious every second is and how one act can change the course of someone’s life. CEO Thomas Gee says Sonny, Heather and their families are in their prayers.

“He was just a great individual,” Gee said. “One of those people that everybody loved and just a very kind and loving person and just a horrible loss for our medical center.”

A talented nurse, a loving husband and a perfect neighbor are a few ways Sonny is described by those who knew him.

“It’s just senseless, and we just lost a good man here in Big Sandy, Tennessee,” Culpepper said.

Friends of Sonny Melton say he and Dr. Melton have been married for about a year and were building a house on Kentucky Lake.