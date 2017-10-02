Gov. Haslam visits Jackson to help kick off I-40/45 Bypass project

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam and TDOT officials joined state and local leaders in the Hub City Monday to break ground on a project to widen Interstate 40.

The $67 million, 2.9-mile project includes widening I-40 from four lanes to six lanes from west of U.S. 45 Bypass to west North Highland Avenue.

The project also improves the interchange at I-40 with the U.S. 45 Bypass as well as the intersection at Carriage House Drive and Casey Jones Lane.

The governor spoke about how pleased he is to get the work done.

“We are very pleased. It’s part of when we passed the IMPROVE Act this year, the plan to address statewide infrastructure needs,” Gov. Haslam said. “This is one of the products of that, that we can now get important work like this done on our roads and bridges to make certain safer for all Tennesseans.”

Haslam says the road construction would take a little more than three years to complete.