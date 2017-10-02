Henry County Medical Center’s statement on Las Vegas shooting

Henry County Medical Center released the following statement Monday morning:

HCMC Grieves with Staff and Families as National Tragedy Affects Our Community

Paris, TN – Every day our physicians, partners, and families at Henry County Medical Center realize how precious every second is and how one act can change the course of your life. As a care community, we understand that every second matters in each of our lives and we always strive to make those seconds count.

The events that occurred on Sunday, October 1 in Las Vegas hit close to home for our care community. Henry County Medical Center is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred. This event hits close to home for all of us in Paris and Henry County. Two employees of Henry County Medical Center were involved in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Unfortunately, one of those employees, Sonny Melton, R.N., was killed in the attack. His wife, Heather Melton, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon at Innovative Orthopedics survived the mass shooting.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families,” said Thomas Gee, CEO at Henry County Medical Center. “We ask that all staff, friends, and patients of the couple respect their privacy at this time and refrain from contacting the family and the HCMC Kelley Clinic if they do not have a reason to do so.”

HCMC has provided counselors for any staff affected by this horrible incident. Any appointments that need to be rescheduled with Dr. Melton will be contacted by the office, so please do not contact Innovative Orthopedics or the HCMC Kelley Clinic until you hear from staff at the office.

This event is a traumatic life experience for those there and those that are a part of the HCMC caring community. If you are struggling to understand this event or other types of losses, HCMC has staff available at Lake Haven Behavioral Center. HCMC will be offering information and mental health tips to our partners, families and our community throughout this month as we all begin to cope with this tragedy. If you feel you need to speak with someone, please contact our Lake Haven Behavioral Center at 731-644-8420.