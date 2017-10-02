Local “Remember Me” event honors Vegas victims

JACKSON, Tenn.– Union University hosted the 10th annual Remember Me Commemorative Event for Families of Violent Loss at the Carl Grant Events Center on Union’s campus.

The event is designed to support families who have lost loved ones to homicide and will include a dinner program, a candlelight walk around Union’s Miller Tower and a balloon release.

The event is free to the community and is sponsored by the Center for Just and Caring Communities in Union’s School of Social Work.

The event offers a time for families in and around the West Tennessee to remember and honor the lives of their loved ones lost to violent loss.