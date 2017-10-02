Local sheriff’s offices receive K-9 training

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local sheriff’s departments are improving their K-9 units using new search strategies.

“Time is of the essence in a missing persons case, and this takes out hours,” James Coley, CEO of Scent Evidence K9, said.

Scent Evidence K9 is here in Madison County helping sheriff’s departments improve their K-9 units searches. They have created their own way of training their dogs and collecting the scent of the person they are looking for.

“Your odor is specific to you just like your DNA and your finger print, so we train our dogs to look for that individual by using collected scent,” Coley said.

Joe Bradley is the training director for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He sees this training as top notch and says it will only better their responses.

“So they’ll better be able to do their job, serve the community in a much more efficient way and promote safety,” Bradley said.

The group got to watch a short demonstration of how Scent Evidence K9 uses multiple search strategies — a drone, scent and the K-9 — all at once to find someone.

“We’re bringing all of the pieces of the puzzle together and helping these teams get better at doing this very intense work,” Coley said.

Scent Evidence K9 will be in Madison County all week bringing new tactics and techniques to teach the K9 teams.

