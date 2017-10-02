Mugshots : Madison County : 9/29/17 – 10/02/17 October 2, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/39Latavia Clifton Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Addison Neal Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Ryiehesia Holliday Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Alfred Henning DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Anterrious Jones Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Ashonna Jackson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Calvin Garvins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Carlos Hunt Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Chanquella Northern Vandalism, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Charles Logan Shoplifting, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Chevy White DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39David Lents DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39David Spencer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Dezarai Jones Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Gregory Spain Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Hank Rosson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39Isaac Taylor Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Jacqueline Lightfoot Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39James McGlaun Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Jarkius Person Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Jimmy Ray Griffin Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39John Morrow Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Larry Ray Sweat Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Leigh Ellington Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Lorna Keith DUI, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Marvin Richardson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Melinda Landrum Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Millicent Dickerson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Randy Leon White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Rodney Dotson Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Tashara Johnson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Tavaris Brooks Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Terrious Long Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Terry Lynn King Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Tiffany Lee Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Timothy Bradley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Timothy Edwards Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Treston Leake Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Tyrone Ridley DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore