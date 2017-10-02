Officials celebrate Beech Bluff Rec Center grand opening

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn.–Local officials celebrated the grand opening of a new rec center in Beech Bluff.

The Beech Bluff Rec reation Center is located at 4488 Beech Bluff Road in place of the Old School Building. There will be tours of the facility where guests can learn more information about classes and activities. Parks and Recreation Director Ed Smith says he is happy people are already showing their support of the new facility.

“We were supposed to be from 5 to 7 p.m., but we already had people coming at 4:30p.m. and supporting there after wanting to come through, so I think the support is going to be really well received out here,” says Smith.

The center will have limited hours Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, however it is available to rent out.