Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in West Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.- A woman is seriously injured after being hit by a car in west Jackson, Monday night.

Lt. Jim Collum with the Jackson Police Department says he does not have any details on how the collision happened at the 1900 block of Hollywood Drive around 7:45 p.m.

Ambulances and helicopters surrounded the scene at 8:30 p.m. The woman has not been identified.