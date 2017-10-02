Prayer vigil held in hometown of victim killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local town is grieving after the loss of one of their own in the Las Vegas massacre.

The Big Sandy community came together at city hall Monday evening for a moment of prayer for the life of Sonny Melton, who was killed in Sunday nights Las Vegas mass shooting. It is being called the deadliest in U.S. history.

Melton, a 29-year old nurse died saving the life of his wife, local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Heather Melton, acting as a human shield to protect her. She was not harmed.

Friends and neighbors shared memories and what they remembered best about the native’s life.

“I was best friends with the family for a long time and I can remember him just running around, a little boy ya know chasing his big brother around,” said family friend Tiffany Bullion.

“He was a very good man, and every time I had an encounter with him he was extremely nice and you couldn’t have a conversation shorter than 30 minutes he’d always talk to ya,” said friend Dustin Mitchell.

At the end of the evening, everyone joined hands in prayer. Residents of the small town said they must remain strong and supportive during this time and when the Melton family returns from Nevada.

A statement from Union University’s School of Nursing, said Sonny was an energetic person with a positive attitude and could always make you smile when he took care of patients.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam also offered his condolences to the Melton family from the state.

“On behalf of 6 and a half million Tennesseans our condolences over the tragedy in Las Vegas, I know particularly our hearts our saddened by the loss of Sonny Melton, who was a member of the health care community here in West Tennessee.”