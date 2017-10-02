Warm Week for Early October

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Monday

Stormtracker 7 MAX Radar showed only a few light showers in West Tennessee this afternoon. Skies have been mostly cloudy for the vast majority of the day but we’ll get some more sunshine soon in addition to temperatures that will be mild for early October. Most of the forecast for the next several days has highs that will be roughly 5°F above average for this time of the year.

TONIGHT

After a somewhat cool, breezy, and cloudy day, it’s going to be a mild and muggy night for us in West Tennessee. With only a slight chance for a stray shower under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 60s with light winds from the southeast.

Tuesday’s sky will offer more sunshine than we had today! This should make for a warm afternoon with temperatures reaching highs in the lower 80s tomorrow. Conditions will be mostly dry tomorrow but with a greater chance for rain returning over the upcoming weekend.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

