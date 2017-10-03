Big Sandy community ‘shocked’ as Las Vegas shooting affects another family

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — The small town of Big Sandy is shaken once again from the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

“Mike said, ‘I had no idea when we were praying that I would be praying those prayers for me and my family,'” said Greg Hauck, director of Big Sandy Christian Community Outreach Center.

Hauck says after Big Sandy resident Michael Macmillan left the prayer vigil for Sonny Melton, he came home to the message that a member of his family was also a victim. His son, Jason Macmillan, was hit twice during the shooting

“He told me his son was shot twice center mass in the chest,” Hauck said. “And one shot had gone completely through, and the other one caught his lungs.”

Residents of Big Sandy say the entire community has not been the same since they heard about the tragedy in Las Vegas affecting not only one but two of their own families.

“It’s a strange thing to have this community affected in such a way,” Hauck said. “You can feel it. You can feel it in the air. Everybody’s walking around kind of shocked, stunned by it — hurting.”

Mike arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday morning and says his son is improving.

Meanwhile in Henry County, the owner and employees of Jack Jones Flowers & Gifts were showing their respects for Sonny Melton and his wife Heather, in their own way.

“[I was] here at work yesterday, and I just couldn’t concentrate just because I was so upset for this family, and I was just thinking what can I do,” said Cathy Robbins, owner of Jack Jones Flowers & Gifts.

Robbins says calls and messages have been coming in for two days and that she has bought several counties out of their green ribbon.

“I’m hoping she knows that she’s loved and this community is behind her, and we just want to wrap our arms around her and just show her how much we love her,” Robbins said.

If you would like to donate to Mike Macmillan and his family, you can do so at the Apex Bank in Big Sandy.