Bryant Brown

Bryant Brown of Paris died Oct. 2 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was 51 years old.

Brown’s funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with a graveside service at Bethlehem Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lee will lead the service.

Brown was born June 24, 1966, in Paris.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home c/o: Bryant Brown Account, PO box 158, Paris, TN 38242.