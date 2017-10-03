Former Madison Co. jailer accused of smuggling cell phones into jail

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former jailer has been indicted on multiple charges related to smuggling contraband into the Madison County Jail.

Joshua James Gandy of Jackson was indicted Monday by the Madison County grand jury, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Gandy was employed by the sheriff’s office and assigned as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail from March 19 until his dismissal Aug. 9, according to the release.

The charges include official misconduct, tampering with evidence, two counts of introducing contraband into a jail, possession of schedule III controlled substance with intent to sell and/or deliver and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a jail, according to the release.

Between May 21 and Aug. 5, Gandy allegedly obtained cell phones on two occasions from someone outside the jail and unlawfully delivered them to prisoners, the release states.

Gandy turned himself in Tuesday and was taken into custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex where he is currently being held without bond.

A woman was also indicted Monday on charges of helping Gandy introduce contraband into the jail.

Jennifer Lynn Carter, 45, of Jackson was indicted by the Madison County grand jury on charges of official misconduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carter turned herself in Tuesday and was taken into custody at the Madison County Criminal Complex where she is currently being held without bond.

“The unlawful introduction of cell phones into jails and prisons across our state and nation places the facility employees, inmates and the general public in danger,” the release states. “Many times this allows inmates to continue operating their criminal enterprise from within a jail via uncontrolled and unmonitored communication.”

Anyone with information about cell phones, drugs or weapons being inside or brought into any of the Madison County Jail facilities is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).