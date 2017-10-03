Jackson City Council approves construction for new Dream Center location

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dream Center of Jackson is getting a new location after months of waiting.

“I’m not very happy about it,” Councilman David Cisco said about the vote to approve the construction of the new Dream Center.

“We are so excited,” Stephanie Laffoon, campaign manager for The Dream Center, said.

The Jackson City Council voted 5 to 3 in favor of the Dream Center’s construction of a new building.

The Dream Center is a nonprofit, faith-based facility for women and children who find themselves in a crisis situation.

Those opposed say they are looking out for neighboring houses.

“We’re going to have to build a road from Oil Well Road back to the development” Councilman Cisco said. “So that road is going to have to be five to seven feet high.”

They say building the road would then dam a creek, increasing the risk of flooding. City engineers and the planning department spoke with council members as well.

“They felt confident the development can happen without water displacing and flooding issues in the neighborhood,” Councilman Scott Conger said.

The land was donated to the Dream Center. They say it’s a perfect spot for the women being helped by the center.

“One of the best things we can have is to be inside the city of Jackson and on the bus route,” Laffoon said.

The new location for The Dream Center will be in the 50 block of Oil Well Road.

Center staff hope that by the time the building is complete, they will have it completely paid for so they can focus all their energy on the women who need their help.