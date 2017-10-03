Jackson rocks the runway for fight against breast cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Carl Perkins Civic Center was “pinked out” as the community gathered to help in the effort to find a cure for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So, for the 23rd year West Tennessee “Rocked the Runway” for a cure. This was not just any ordinary fashion show Tuesday night.

With a live band on stage, models styled by 16 local boutiques, put on a show for the annual “Rock the Runway” with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

“Tonight we’re raising money to promote awareness for breast cancer and fund research,” event co-chair Mitzi Hamilton said.

Guests were also able to contribute through a silent auction. But this night was about more than just raising money. It also celebrates those who fought cancer and won.

“I’m a breast cancer, two time survivor, I just went back to work in August,” survivor Latonya Bryson said. “God is good, I mean I’m blessed.”

Even though not everyone wore a pink survivor sash, nearly everyone in the room stood when asked if someone close to them had cancer.

“Lots of people in my family have been affected by cancer,” Hamilton said. “Its more than just a fun event for me. It’s personal. It’s about supporting those people and knowing we’re here for you.”

For survivors, coming to an event like “Rock the Runway” is a way to be there for others fighting the same battle.

“Cancer does not discriminate,” Bryson said. “I was afraid for my life and I had family and friends that just support me. And just like this event, help each other live to see another day.”

After the shops hit the runway, the survivors got their time to shine. Those survivors sporting their pink sashes hit the runway for a survivor walk.

Each year, this event has raised more than $75,000 and they hope to surpass that this year.