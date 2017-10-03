Jacquez Norman runs away with the Player of the Week title

MILAN, Tenn. — Efficient should be the word to describe Milan running back Jacquez Norman. During the game against Bolivar Central, Norman only touched the ball 10 times but still managed to rack up 101 yards on the ground while scoring two touchdowns. While he splits time with running back Anthony Ballard, both have been able to reek havoc against opposing teams defenses as they have a combined 1,304 yards and 17 touchdowns. But it’s Norman, who holds the slight edge when it comes to scoring touchdowns with 10 on the season. Due to the school being on fall break Norman was unavailable for comment.

Norman and his Bulldogs will enjoy a week off before getting back in action next week against McNairy Central.