Local agencies pitch in for National Night Out

JACKSON, Tenn. — Neighbors and law enforcement team up for National Night Out to fight crime in Jackson and Madison County.

“We ask for their help to help us to make Jackson a safer place to live,” Lieutenant Byron Taylor said.

Taylor, with the Jackson Police Department, said 22 neighborhoods in Jackson will host block parties Tuesday night. “It allows citizens to sort of interact with police so they’re not afraid of us,” he said.

Lieutenant Allen Castleman, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said they have seven in the county scheduled for Tuesday night. “It’s a great way for neighborhoods to come together to discuss what’s going on,” he said.

Other West Tennessee cities like Martin, Milan, and Brownsville also plan to participate in National Night Out.

Castleman said they already have 54 neighborhood watch groups in Madison County, with just under 1,000 households participating. He encouraged people to take an interest in their neighborhood. “If you see something that is suspicious in nature, criminal in nature, don’t hesitate to call,” he said.

Taylor said National Night Out allows officers to build relationships with the community. “I just want you know particularly the kids, and even adults, to just sort of see us not in an enforcement light, but just we’re here to help them,” he said.

Taylor said the overall goal is to prevent crime.

Most block parties run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.